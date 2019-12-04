Rasile & Street combine for 76; McDonald improves to 3-0

Blue Devils score 115 points; most since February 2017

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – On February 20, Girard edged McDonald – 48-42. Tonight, the Blue Devils scored 59 through the opening two quarters and never looked back as they rolled to a 115-47 victory over the Indians.

The 115 points scored by McDonald was the most in over two years when they defeated Mineral Ridge – 131-65 – on February 3, 2017.

The Blue Devils were led by Zach Rasile’s 43 points on 11 of 13 free throws and 4 three-point baskets. Rasile is now averaging 40 points per game. Eli Street connected on 9 three-point baskets and posted a career-high 33 points. Dominic Carkido added 13 for the Blue Devils.

McDonald (3-0) opens the MVAC schedule with a trip to Lowellville next Friday (Dec. 13).

Girard (0-1) had won their last two season openers. Sophomore center Ashton Pozega and freshman Thomas Cardiero led the Indians in scoring with 13 points apiece. Christian Graziano scored 7 as well. The Indians will play host to Champion on Friday.