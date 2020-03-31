Rasile steps down as McDonald head basketball coach

Jeff Rasile will not be returning as McDonald head basketball coach next season.

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Veteran Jeff Rasile has decided that he will not be returning as McDonald head basketball coach next season.

He is the Blue Devils all-time leader in wins, posting a career record of 386-98 overall in two stints.

Under his watch, Rasile led the Blue Devils to a total of six District Championships. He also led McDonald to an appearance in the Regional Finals back in 2011.

This season, he led the Blue Devils to an overall record of 22-4 and an appearance in the Division IV Regional Semifinals.