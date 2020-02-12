Live Now
Rasile scores 41; McDonald too much for East

Zach Rasile has scored 40-plus points 11 times this year

The Blue Devils improve to 17-3

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Zach Rasile went for 40-plus points for the 11th time this season as McDonald took down East, 75-62, at home. Rasile sank 17 of 21 free throw attempts while connecting on 4 three-pointers. Jake Portolese also closed out his night with 16 points. The Blue Devils, as a team, made 24 of 34 foul shots for 70.6%.

East was led by John Clay and Terry Hopkins, who scored 15 and 14 points respectively. The Golden Bears fell to 5-16 overall.

The Blue Devils (17-3) have won three games straight. They’ll finish the regular season with contests at Sebring and then return home to face Western Reserve.

