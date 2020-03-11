Breaking News
Rasile hits 3,000 in final game; McDonald falls short to Lucas in Regional Semis

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald boys basketball team fell to Lucas Tuesday in a Division IV Regional Semifinal at the Canton Fieldhouse.

McDonald senior Zach Rasile became just the second player in Ohio high school history to pass 3,000 career points. Rasile finishes his storied high school career second on the all-time scoring list in Ohio behind only Jon Diebler (3,208 points).

The Blue Devils found themselves down in the first half of the game but clawed their way back and trailed Lucas just 25-24 at the break.

McDonald trailed by four with less than a minute to go when Rasile hit a three-pointer to make it a one-point gain.

Then, with seven seconds left and McDonald down 47-45 with the ball, Rasile’s last-second three-point attempt fell short despite contact at the buzzer.

Lucas holds on for the win 47-45.

Rasile finished with a game-high 21 points while Jake Portolese had 17.

Lucas advances to play Richmond Heights in the Regional Finals.

McDonald’s season comes to an end with a 22-4 record.

