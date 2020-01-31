Raptors win 9th straight, beat Cleveland 115-109

CLEVELAND (AP) – Serge Ibaka scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had 23 and the Toronto Raptors held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-109 for their ninth straight win. Norman Powell scored eight consecutive points in the final minute after Cleveland cut the lead to 105-104. Powell hit a 3-pointer, scored on a layup after making a steal and made three foul shots to seal the win. The Cavaliers have lost nine of 10 overall and dropped their ninth game in a row at home.

