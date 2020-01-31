Closings and delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Raptors win 9th straight, beat Cleveland 115-109

Sports

The Toronto Raptors held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-109.

by: STEVE HERRICK Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Cleveland Cavaliers Generic 2

CLEVELAND (AP) – Serge Ibaka scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had 23 and the Toronto Raptors held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-109 for their ninth straight win. Norman Powell scored eight consecutive points in the final minute after Cleveland cut the lead to 105-104. Powell hit a 3-pointer, scored on a layup after making a steal and made three foul shots to seal the win. The Cavaliers have lost nine of 10 overall and dropped their ninth game in a row at home.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com