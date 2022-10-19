TORONTO (AP) – Pascal Siakam had 23 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out, O.G. Anunoby scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and the Toronto Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-105.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points, and Scottie Barnes and Fred Van Vleet each had 15 as Toronto outscored Cleveland 32-21 in the final period.

Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points in his Cleveland debut, Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Evan Mobley scored 14 for the Cavaliers, who led 84-76 through three quarters but couldn’t close it out.