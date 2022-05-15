NEW YORK (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have been eliminated from the postseason Sunday night as they fell to the New York Rangers 4-3 in overtime.

In the OT, Artemi Panarin would score the game-winner to give New York the win.

The Rangers would open the scoring in the first period when Chris Kreider beat Tristan Jarry glove side to make it 1-0.

But just before the end of the period, Danton Heinen scored on the power play to make it 1-1 after the first period.

Pittsburgh would take the lead midway thru the second period when Jake Guentzel batted a puck out of the air and into the net to take a 2-1 lead.

But just over a minute later, the Rangers would tie things up on a goal from K’Andre Miller to make it 2-2.

Just before the end of the period, Evan Rodrigues forced a turnover and took it the other way scoring a backhanded goal to give Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead heading to the third period.

The Penguins controlled the pace for most of the third but with 5:45 left, Mika Zibanejad scored his third of the postseason to make it 3-3.

The Penguins welcomed Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell and Jarry back to the lineup Sunday.

Crosby missed Game 7 with an upper-body injury, Rakell has been out since Game 1 and Jarry has been out since April with a lower-body injury.