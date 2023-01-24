NEW YORK (AP) – Julius Randle had 36 points and 13 rebounds, and his eighth 3-pointer snapped a tie with 2:07 left as the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-103.

Donovan Mitchell had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in his return from a three-game absence with a left groin strain.

But he had his last three shots blocked and was slow to get up after falling to the ground in an effort to save the Cavaliers’ final possession.

RJ Barrett added 16 points and Jalen Brunson had 14 for the Knicks, who snapped a four-game losing streak.