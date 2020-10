The Rams advance to Regionals next Thursday to be held at Uniontown Lake High School

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mineral Ridge volleyball team defeated Columbiana, 3-1 Saturday in a Division IV District Championship at Mineral Ridge High School.



The Rams won, 25-22, 25-16, 14-25 and 25-23 to capture the District Title.

Up next, Mineral Ridge will travel to Uniontown Lake High School on Thursday, November 5.



They will play either Dalton or Kidron Central Christian High School.