Rams claim former Youngstown State standout off waivers

New England Patriots defensive end Derek Rivers walks on the field before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

AGOURA HILLS, California (WKBN) – The Los Angeles Rams have claimed former Youngstown State football standout Derek Rivers off waivers from the Patriots.

Rivers was waived by New England on Saturday.

He was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He suffered a torn ACL before his rookie campaign and missed that entire season.

The former Penguin has appeared in 14 career games with six tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Rivers is YSU’s career record holder in sacks and ranks in the top five in FCS history with 41.