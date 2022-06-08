CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians blanked the Texas Rangers 4-0 on Wednesday night at Progressive Field.

The game started 15 minutes late due to rain and then was delayed a second time for nearly ninety minutes.

Andres Gimenez, Jose Ramirez, and Josh Naylor each went 2-4 with an RBI in the win for Cleveland.

Shane Bieber tossed 4.1 innings with six strikeouts, before the rain delay forced him out of the game.

Eli Morgan picked up the win in relief tossing 1.2 innings with a pair of strikeouts.

Cleveland improves to 26-26. The Guardians will open a weekend series against Oakland on Thursday. First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m.