CINCINNATI (AP) – José Ramírez hit a grand slam and drove in six runs, remarkable rookie Steven Kwan reached base three more times and the Cleveland Guardians spoiled Cincinnati’s home opener by beating the Reds 10-5.

Andrés Giménez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth inning off Hunter Strickland.

Ramírez, who tripled and singled earlier, capped a six-run burst with his third career slam for a 10-4 lead.

Kwan has now reached base at least three times in all five games of his major league career.

The 24-year-old outfielder kept up his super start with a single, two walks and a sacrifice fly.

Kwan is batting 10 for 15 since making his debut on opening day.

He has reached base in 18 of 24 plate appearances, the most times for any player in his first five games since 1901.