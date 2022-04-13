CINCINNATI (AP) – José Ramírez homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Owen Miller hit two home runs and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 for their fourth straight win.



Rookie Steven Kwan went 0 for 4, but drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning that put Cleveland ahead to stay as it completed a two-game sweep.

Kwan is 10 for 19 and has reached base in 19 of 29 plate appearances.



Kwan had seen 128 pitches this season and taken 42 swings without miss before he couldn’t check his swing on a 2-1 offering in the fourth inning from Nick Lodolo, who made his major league debut.