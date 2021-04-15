Ramírez, Indians bounce back from no-hitter, beat Chisox

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) - Leetonia senior Taran Ferry is one busy student-athlete. Taran is a four-year letter winner in four different sports: basketball, softball, volleyball and cheerleading. She somehow manages to juggle them all.

"It's definitely quite challenging, but after a while you kind of get used to it," Ferry said. "All my brothers did it as well and I kind of learned from them. You just got to find your balance, I guess."