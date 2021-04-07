CLEVELAND (AP) – José Ramírez’s second two-run homer of the game snapped a tie in the eighth inning and sent the Cleveland Indians to a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals after Cy Young winner Shane Bieber struck out 12.
Ramírez’s one-out shot off Greg Holland gave the Indians their first home win in 2021 after they were shut out Monday.
Earlier, Ramirez connected for a two-run homer in the sixth. Bieber allowed just three hits in 6 1/3 innings.
He’s struck out at least 8 in 14 straight starts. Salvador Perez homered for the Royals.
Ramírez homers twice, Bieber fans 12, Indians beat Royals
The Indians topped the Royals 4-2 in Wednesday's series finale
