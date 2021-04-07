Ramírez homers twice, Bieber fans 12, Indians beat Royals

Sports

The Indians topped the Royals 4-2 in Wednesday's series finale

by: TOM WITHERS - AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez watches his ball after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – José Ramírez’s second two-run homer of the game snapped a tie in the eighth inning and sent the Cleveland Indians to a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals after Cy Young winner Shane Bieber struck out 12.

Ramírez’s one-out shot off Greg Holland gave the Indians their first home win in 2021 after they were shut out Monday.

Earlier, Ramirez connected for a two-run homer in the sixth. Bieber allowed just three hits in 6 1/3 innings.

He’s struck out at least 8 in 14 straight starts. Salvador Perez homered for the Royals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play to win local prizes!

Trending on WKBN.com