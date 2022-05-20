CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians topped the Detroit Tigers 6-1 in the series opener at Progressive Field on Friday night.

Jose Ramirez hit his ninth home run of the season in the win, finishing the day 2-4 with three RBIs. Amed Rosario also went 2-4 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored.

Aaron Civale tossed 6.1 innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits with three strikeouts in the win. He left the game in the seventh inning with an apparent injury.

Jacob Barnes suffered the loss for Detroit, allowing four earned runs in one inning of work.

With the win, Cleveland snaps a three-game losing streak, improving to 17-19 on the season.

Detroit drops to 13-26 on the campaign.

The series continues on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. Alex Faedo will pitch for Detroit. Cleveland will counter with Shane Bieber.