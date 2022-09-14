CLEVELAND (AP) – José Ramírez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 for their sixth consecutive victory.

Oscar Gonzalez and Andrés Giménez each had three hits as AL Central-leading Cleveland moved 11 games over .500 for the first time since September 2020.

Trevor Stephan got three outs for the win, and James Karinchak worked the ninth for his third save.

With Amed Rosario aboard after a leadoff single, Ramírez drove a 3-1 slider from Ryan Tepera deep to right-center for his 27th homer.

Ramírez also leads the Guardians with 111 RBIs.