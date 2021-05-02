Ramirez, Hernandez homer as Indians blank White Sox

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, right, celebrates with catcher Austin Hedges after the Cleveland Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — José Ramirez and Cesar Hernandez homered, Amed Rosario had three hits and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-0.

Zach Plesac and three relievers combined to limit the White Sox to four hits as Cleveland took two of three in a series between AL Central foes that both made the playoffs last year.

The Indians have won five of their last seven. Andrew Vaughn had two hits for the White Sox, who had won seven of nine.

Ramirez hit a two-run shot — his eighth homer of the season — off Codi Heuer in a three-run seventh inning.