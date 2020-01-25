Rally time! Kennedy girls gets by Ursuline

Sports

Kennedy Catholic wins their 10th consecutive game

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kennedy Catholic Golden Eagles basketball

Malia Magestro scored a game-high 31 points

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic trailed Ursuline – 37-29 – entering the fourth quarter before rallying to get by the Irish, 52-48. The Golden Eagles outscored Ursuline in the final quarter, 23-11. Malia Magestro led all scorers with 31 points including 4 three-point shots. Bella Dinardo added 11 and Mariah Vincent made a pair of three-pointers for 6 points.

Ursuline drops to 5-12 on the season. Junior Cara McNally paced the Irish with 21 points (5 three-pointers). Paris Gilmore and Rachel Fabry scored 9 and 7 points respectively. The Irish will welcome Harding on Monday.

Kennedy Catholic (13-2) seeks their 11th straight win when they return home on Monday to play Commodore Perry.

