Raise the banner: Canfield tops Poland to win the 10U Little League district title

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped Poland 6-2 to secure the District 2 10U Little League district championship Thursday night at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman.

The game was broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

Poland cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fifth inning, but Canfield answered with three runs in the top of the sixth to seal up the victory.

With the win, Canfield now advances to the state tournament, which will take place from July 27 to August 3 in Jefferson, Ohio.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the championship game.