Raining 3’s: Grisdale’s 6 triples power Poland past Canfield in Battle of 224

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland girls basketball team used a strong second half and hot-shooting performance from senior Jackie Grisdale to defeat rival Canfield, 46-35 Thursday night at Poland High School.

The Bulldogs trailed, 24-22 at halftime but came out firing in the 3rd quarter, with Grisdale hitting four triples in the frame. She finished with a game-high 25 points, including six three-pointers. Freshman Mary Brant also added 15 for Poland.

“My teammates were setting screens, giving me the ball on passes and I just got into the zone and felt it,” said Grisdale. “I was hoping they would go in and had confidence they were going to fall.”

“That’s what she does, she’s an all around player,” said Nick Blanch, Poland head coach. “She’s known for her shooting but she can also post, she can attack. She’s a game changer and we’ve come a long way from where we were in game one. I’m really proud of them.”

Canfield was paced by Alyssa Dill with 11 points, while Gia Francisco had 7.

With the win, Poland improves to 3-1 on the season after an early loss to Salem. The Bulldogs now have two weeks off, not playing again until December 23 at Canfield.

The Cardinals drop to 1-3 on the season, after an early victory against West Branch, they’ve dropped three straight.

