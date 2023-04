PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — Rainy conditions in the Pittsburgh area have forced the Pirates to postpone their series opener with the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Rich Hill was supposed to get the start for the Bucs in the opener.

The game will be made up on Saturday as part of a split-admission doubleheader.

Game one is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with game two slated for 6:05 p.m.

The Pirates have won back-to-back games and sit at 18-8 overall, good for the best record in the National League.