Rain washes away Indians matchup with Blue Jays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays slated for Saturday has been postponed due to weather.
The game will be made up as a traditional doubleheader on Sunday with two 7 inning games.
Game 1 is scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. with gates opening just after noon at Progressive Field.
Cleveland will have Aaron Civale in Game 1 against the Blue Jays on Sunday, with Sam Hentges getting the start in Game 2.
The Indians are also scheduled to have a doubleheader on Monday against the Chicago White Sox.