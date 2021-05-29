Rain washes away Indians matchup with Blue Jays

Cleveland Indians relief pitchers, from left, Emmanuel Clase, Nick Wittgren and Bryan Shaw walk off the field after the a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Indians was postponed due to inclement weather, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Cleveland. The game will be rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays slated for Saturday has been postponed due to weather.

The game will be made up as a traditional doubleheader on Sunday with two 7 inning games.

Game 1 is scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. with gates opening just after noon at Progressive Field.

Cleveland will have Aaron Civale in Game 1 against the Blue Jays on Sunday, with Sam Hentges getting the start in Game 2.

The Indians are also scheduled to have a doubleheader on Monday against the Chicago White Sox.