Rain washes away game two of Indians, Tigers series

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Game two of the Indians and Tigers series has been postponed due to rain Tuesday night.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday with first pitch slated for 4:10 p.m.

It looked as though the game would start on time on Tuesday with both starting pitchers wrapping up pre-game warmups before the grounds crew rushed onto the field to put the tarp on the field.

J.C. Mejia was scheduled to get the start on Tuesday but will not start either game of the doubleheader on Wednesday.

Instead, Cal Quantrill will start game one and Logan Allen will start game two.

Allen was just recalled from Columbus on Monday.