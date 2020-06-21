Closings and delays
Rain, Rain, Go Away! Nascar at Talladega postponed until Monday

The race will now be on Monday at 3 p.m. on Fox Youngstown

Credit: Jon Feingersh/The Image Bank/Getty Images

LINCOLN, Alabama (WKBN) – The GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway has been postponed until Monday at 3 p.m. on Fox Youngstown.

Rain, lightning and heavy winds at the track caused the race to initially be delayed before ultimately being postponed.

Martin Truex Jr. will lead the field to green on Monday. Ryan Blaney, son of Hartford native Dave Blaney, will start in 12th.

The GEICO 500 is scheduled for 188 laps with a competition caution planned for Lap 25.

The race is the ninth event since the circuit returned since the coronavirus outbreak.

