Rain, Rain, Go Away! 2020 Daytona 500 postponed due to inclement weather

Brad Keselowski stands under an umbrella on pit road as rain forces a red flag during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Daytona 500 has been moved to Monday at 4 p.m. due to weather

DAYTONA, Florida (WKBN) – The 2020 Daytona 500 on Fox Youngstown has been postponed due to inclement weather in Florida less than an hour into the race.

The race got started on-time and drivers completed 20 laps with pole sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. leading each of them.

Weather moved into the area around 4:36 PM.

The race has been rescheduled for Monday at 4 p.m. and will be aired on Fox Youngstown.

This is the second time the Daytona 500 has been delayed until Monday because of weather. The first was in 2012.