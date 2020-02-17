Rain, Rain, Go Away! 2020 Daytona 500 postponed due to inclement weather

The Daytona 500 has been moved to Monday at 4 p.m. due to weather

Brad Keselowski stands under an umbrella on pit road as rain forces a red flag during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Brad Keselowski stands under an umbrella on pit road as rain forces a red flag during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DAYTONA, Florida (WKBN) – The 2020 Daytona 500 on Fox Youngstown has been postponed due to inclement weather in Florida less than an hour into the race.

The race got started on-time and drivers completed 20 laps with pole sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. leading each of them.

Weather moved into the area around 4:36 PM.

The race has been rescheduled for Monday at 4 p.m. and will be aired on Fox Youngstown.

This is the second time the Daytona 500 has been delayed until Monday because of weather. The first was in 2012.

