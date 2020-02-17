Rain, Rain, Go Away! 2020 Daytona 500 postponed due to inclement weather

DAYTONA, Florida (WKBN) – The 2020 Daytona 500 on Fox Youngstown has been postponed due to inclement weather in Florida less than an hour into the race.
The race got started on-time and drivers completed 20 laps with pole sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. leading each of them.
Weather moved into the area around 4:36 PM.
The race has been rescheduled for Monday at 4 p.m. and will be aired on Fox Youngstown.
This is the second time the Daytona 500 has been delayed until Monday because of weather. The first was in 2012.