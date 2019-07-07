Rain forces changes to Little League baseball tournament

The District 2 Little League baseball tournament semifinals have been postponed due to rain

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rain on Sunday evening has forced changes to the District 2 Little League baseball tournament ahead of our live broadcast later this week.

In 12U action, Canfield was scheduled to play Boardman in a semifinal match-up. That game will now be Monday at 8 p.m.

Austintown and Poland were scheduled to play in a loser’s bracket match-up. That will now be Monday at 6 p.m.

In 11U play, Boardman and Poland were scheduled to meet Sunday with a spot in the finals on the line. That will now be Monday at 8 p.m.

Howland and Austintown were slated to play in a loser’s bracket game. That is now slated for Monday at 6 p.m.

In 10U, Austintown topped Boardman 11-2 which eliminated Boardman. Howland and Poland were scheduled to play as well, but it is postponed until Monday at 6 p.m.

In 9U play, Poland outlasted Boardman 13-12 and Canfield topped Austintown 11-1 in 5 innings.