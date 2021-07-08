Rain cancels Little League Thursday games at Boardman’s Field of Dreams

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – All Little League games at Boardman’s Fields of Dreams have been canceled for Thursday night due to rainy weather conditions.

The games have been moved to Friday night, with each taking place at the same time, and played on the same field as they were originally scheduled on.

9U – Friday, 6 p.m. on Field L1

Boardman vs. Canfield

10U – Friday, 8 p.m. on Field L2

Austintown vs. Poland

11U – Friday, 6 p.m. on Field L1

Canfield vs. Poland

12U – Friday, 8 p.m. on Field L1

Boardman vs. Poland

The district championship games in all age groups are slated to be played on Monday and Tuesday. All championship contests will be broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week on MyYTV and streamed live on the WKBN.com.