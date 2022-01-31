CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range Raiders led from the opening tip-off to the finish in their league contest with the Struthers Wildcats as the Raiders prevailed 45-33. The victory improves the Raiders to 12-6 overall on the season, 10-1 in the NE8. The Wildcats fall to 10-9, 8-4 in the league.



With the victory, the Raiders will now play at Poland this Wednesday night to help determine the champion of the NE8. A very similar scenario to last season.



“This group of girls has been through so many things off the court with the ups and downs of a season that this is nothing new to us. Last year the Poland game got moved back to where we had to keep winning to make that game meaningful, and sure enough this year it got moved back so we have had to keep winning league games. And these girls did that,” Raiders coach Jeff Fishel commented on the upcoming game.



The Raiders raced out to a quick 8-0 lead before the Wildcats were finally able to get the ball through the hoop at the 3:42 mark of the opening period. The Raiders would hold a 10-4 lead at the end of the quarter.



Following the first of two threes on the night for Raiders senior point guard Alexis Giles, the Raiders jumped out to a 9-point, 15-6 lead less than two minutes into the second frame. They would continue to keep the Wildcats from making any runs at them as they enjoyed an 8-point margin at 21-13 at the halftime break.



“We knew how they play,” Wildcats coach Bill Neider remarked about the Raiders defense. “But they definitely came out and set the tone and the whole thing is that we need to get tougher. They were physical, and we need to be able to match that a little bit. We were definitely rushing some shots.”



“That was in our scouting report and these girls did a phenomenal job of executing that. We didn’t want to give them open looks. Struthers likes to shoot the ball and we knew that. So we wanted to take that away. That is the best we have played in a while,” Fishel added.



Giles landed her second trey of the night less than thirty seconds into the second half to make it 24-13. She would score two more baskets, along with Mallory Vidman scoring a bucket inside to stake the Raiders to a 30-13 advantage at the midway point of the quarter. Following a bucket by Emma Cunningham, the Raiders pushed their lead to a game-high 19 points at 34-15. They would hold that same margin at the close of the third period as the Raiders led 36-17.



“That definitely took the weight off of our shoulders,” Giles said of the quick 9-0 run to start the second half. “It made it easier to keep our cool and keep playing.”



Giles would score a game-high 17 points, including those two threes while Cunningham, would add 16 points and six rebounds to help lead the Raiders in the game.



The Wildcats would show a lot of pride as they made a fourth-quarter charge by starting the final period with a 13-2 run to close the deficit down to just 8-points at 38-30 following a free throw shot by Chloe Neider. However, Giles and Cunningham would convert five of six free throws in the final three minutes of the contest to seal the victory for the Raiders.



“We were panicking a little bit, but I think eventually we realized that we needed to just calm down and just play our game. We knew everything would work out for us in the end,” Giles said.



Chloe Neider would lead the Wildcats in scoring in the game with 13 points. Ella Croyle would add 10 points. Both Neider and Croyle would yank down 6 caroms to lead the Wildcats on the boards.



“Our girls played with a lot of heart and they never quit,” Neider said. “This game really helps us to prepare for tournament play. The more you see that kind of pressure, the more you get comfortable and you don’t rush. This (game) definitely helps us going into tournament time.”



Again, the Raider will play at Poland on Wednesday night for a chance to take first place in the NE8. The Wildcats return to action Thursday night when they play at Girard.