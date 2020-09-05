Report: Raiders trade valley native Lynn Bowden to Miami

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) runs the ball during the first half of the NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly traded valley native Lynn Bowden to the Miami Dolphins

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly traded valley native Lynn Bowden to the Miami Dolphins.

Bowden was selected by the Raiders in the third round, 80th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bowden heads to Miami along with a future sixth-round draft pick. Las Vegas receives Raekwon McMillan and a 5th rounder.

Ian Rapaport was the first to report the news.

Put it all together and it looks like this:

— #Dolphins receive Lynn Bowden Jr and a 6th rounder.

— #Raiders receive Raekwon McMillan and a 5th rounder. https://t.co/x6kMRumlgu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2020

He signed a four-year contract that is projected to be worth around $4.7 million with a signing bonus around $1 million based on his draft slot.

Bowden won the 2019 Paul Hornung Award, which goes to college football’s most versatile player. He was a First-Team All-American selection.

Of note, former Curt Kuntz, the former head football coach at Struthers, is now an assistant coach with the Dolphins.