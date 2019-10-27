Raiders rule! South Range shuts out Crestview for D3 District Title

The Raiders advance to play Crestwood next Wednesday in the Regional Semifinals.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range boys soccer team defeated Crestview, 3-0 Saturday in a Division III District Championship at Boardman High School.

The top-seeded Raiders came out aggressive from the start with two first-half goals from Luke McConnell and Camden Thomas. South Range controlled the tempo of the game and built on their 2-0 lead in the second half.

Senior captain Canaan Johnson crossed a perfect ball into Quinn Pierson, whose header made it a 3-0 game.

With the win, South Range (17-2) advances to play Mantua Crestwood next Wednesday at 7 PM in the Division III Regional Semifinals. The site is to be determined.