Raiders roll: Reynolds dominates Union City in opener

GREENVILLE, Pa (WKBN) – The Reynolds football team defeated Union City, 41-0 Friday in a week one battle at Reynolds High School.

The Raiders set the tone early on both sides of the ball, dominating the first half. Reynolds went up 34-0 at the break and added another touchdown from Aidan Mull in the 3rd quarter to cap off the scoring.

Up next, Reynolds (1-0) hosts Slippery Rock next Friday at 7 PM. Union City will host Eisenhower in Week 2.

