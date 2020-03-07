Raiders’ rally falls short: South Range girls’ season ends in regional final

Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range girls basketball team fell to Elyria Catholic 51-37 Saturday in a Division III regional championship game at Cuyahoga Falls High School.

The Raiders took an early lead in the first quarter, but Elyria Catholic came back to take a 20-18 lead at half time. South range would make things interesting in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to pull out a win.

South Range’s Izzy Lamparty led the team with 13 points.

South Range’s season comes to an end with a 20 and 7 record.