GREENFORD, Ohio (WKBN)- The South Range Raiders girls basketball team utilized a determined defense to escape with a hard-fought 35-33 victory over the Lakeview Bulldogs Thursday night in NE8 action. The win improves the Raiders to 8-1 in the league, just a half-game behind the league-leading Poland Bulldogs.



The Raiders upped their overall mark on the season to 10-5. The Bulldogs fall to 5-9 overall on the year, 2-6 in the league.



“Our schedule makes us better. It gets us ready for Poland. It gets us ready for the hard games we have to play and I think that is why we are doing so well in the league,” Raiders junior Emma Cunningham said.



“These girls have been resilient all year,” Raiders coach Jeff Fishel added. “We set out to play well, and we did at times. So for us to get a win on our home court in the league, it puts us where we want to be and sets us up with a huge match-up Monday night.”



With the Raiders clinging to a slim 33-31 lead following a basket by the Bulldogs Teagan Pierce with only 2:05 left in the game, the Bulldogs would turn the ball over three times in the final two minutes of the contest. The Raiders Emma Cunningham would give the Raiders a two-possession lead with a bucket at the 1:40 mark, but the Bulldogs Gianna Caruso scored with just 1.3 seconds left to make it a two-point contest again. The Raiders were able to inbound the ball as time ran out to seal the victory.



“With a minute and a half, we had three possessions where we self-inflicted, turned it over, and didn’t even get a shot off. That’s frustrating, but I told the girls that it just proves you can play,” Bulldogs coach Kevin Haynie said. “We need to take care of the mistakes and just play basketball. I think we made a huge step forward.”



Cunningham would lead the Raiders in the scorebook as she recorded 11 points. Alexis Giles, who just surpassed 1,000 points in her career, contributed 8 points in the contest. Mallory Vidman would lead the Raiders on the boards with 7 rebounds.



The two teams battled back a forth in the opening period of the contest before the Raiders Devin Sauerwein landed a three-pointer at the buzzer to stake the Raiders to a 10-7 lead at the end of the quarter. When Sauerwein connected on her second three of the night at the 6:42 mark of the second period, the Raiders had built a 7-point, 15-8 lead.



“We let our defense turn into our offense,” Cunningham stated. “We practice running out to get layups. We have a ball pressure defense and those turn into a lot of layups for us.”



But the Bulldogs responded as they closed the first half with an 11-6 run. The Bulldogs Maggie Pavlansky connected on a basket and drew a foul shot with just 6-ticks remaining before the half. When she converted the free throw, it cut the Raiders lead down to just 2 at 21-19 going into the intermission.



The Raiders would once again stretch their lead back out to 7-points late in the third quarter at 28-21. But the Bulldogs would close the stanza with a 4-0 run to make it 28-25 in favor of the Raiders at the end of the quarter.



For the third time in the contest, the Raiders would once again build their advantage to 7-points early in the fourth quarter at 32-25. But the Bulldogs would get baskets by Caruso, Pierce, and Pavlansky to make it the 33-31 score with just over two minutes to play in the game.



Pavlansky would score a game-high 14 points to lead the Bulldogs on the night. Caruso would another 9 points to the Dogs total while also grabbing 7 caroms.



“I’m very proud of them. They didn’t quit. They could have put their heads down when they got that little lead in the first (half), but they didn’t and they fought back,” Haynie said.



The Raiders will play at the NE8 leading Poland Bulldogs on Monday night in their next action. The Lakeview Bulldogs will try to bounce back when they play at Struthers on Monday night.