Raiders continue to roll with an explosive win over the Crusaders

GREENFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range Raiders scored on their first five possession as they rolled over the Canton Central Catholic Crusaders 42-20 Friday night to improve to 3-0 on the season. The Crusaders drop to 1-2.



“When you beat a program like Canton Central Catholic, who are well-coached, it helps us leading into league play. We came out healthy and we need to stay focused and continue to improve every week,” Raiders coach Dan Yeagley said.



“This was a very important game,” Raiders junior receiver Shane Lindstrom added. “I mean every game we try to prepare our best, but obviously, we focus on the other team but it starts with us and we try to make improvements every game.”



The Raiders were able to score quickly as they had touchdown runs of 85 and 47 yards by senior running back Dylan Dominguez, a 51-yard jaunt by senior Corey Penick, and also a 55-yard punt return by junior receiver Shane Lindstrom.



“What we planned to do tonight was to execute, where everybody had to execute as a team,” Senior lineman Logan Cormell remarked. “We had to do our role as a team.”



The Raiders wasted no time in scoring just four plays into the contest when Dominguez scored on a 47-yard run less than two minutes into the game.



Then, following a three and out by the Crusaders, Lindstrom took a Crusader punt at his own 45 and raced around right end 55-yards for a 14-0 advantage at the 8:30 mark of the second quarter.



“That was huge,” Yeagley exclaimed. “We came up with a big stop and made them punt. A couple of nice blocks to get him in there, but he made some nice moves to get in there. That is a huge momentum swing.”



Lindstrom added, “I caught it and I saw that it was kind of even on both sides. We were blocking to the one side so I faked to one side and went the other way. My teammates had great blocks and we scored. It felt great.”



The Raiders would score three more times before the half as quarterback Billy Skripac found Connor Jones for a 14-yard touchdown with 2:30 left in the first quarter, followed by Penick’s 51-yard run with 8:04 remaining in the second frame. Dominguez would add an 85-yards run around the right end with 1:13 before halftime to give them a 28-6 advantage at intermission.



The Crusaders would score twice in the second half on an 18 and 1-yard run, with the Raiders adding their final touchdown on the night on another Skripac to Jones connection. Their second scoring strike came from 18-yards out.



The Raiders enter NE8 play next Friday when they play at Struthers. Central Catholic will play at Licking Valley next Friday.