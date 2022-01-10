YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to the postseason after the Raiders and Chargers avoided a tie Sunday night.

Las Vegas topped Los Angeles 35-32 in overtime.

Daniel Carlson hit the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Entering the day, the Steelers needed to beat the Baltimore Ravens, have the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Jaguars and avoid a tie in the Sunday night game.

Pittsburgh beat Baltimore 16-13 in overtime and the Colts lost to the Jaguars 26-11.

The Steelers will be the seven-seed in the AFC and will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday night at 8:15 p.m.