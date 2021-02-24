Raiders advance past the Bulldogs with a big 26-0 first half run

GREENFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The top-seeded South Range Raiders girls basketball team turned a tight game in the early stages into a runaway with a 26-0 explosion in route to a 70-25 victory over the fifteen-seeded East Palestine Bulldogs in Divison III District Semi-final action. The Raiders advance to host the Brookfield Warriors this Saturday at 1:00 PM in a District Final.



“We’re getting to the point where the practices are getting a little more focused and each game gets a little bit bigger,” Raiders coach Jeff Fishel remarked. “So we are happy we get to continue.”



The win improves the Raiders to 21-4 on the season. The Bulldogs, who won the EOAC championship end the year with an 8-3 record.



The Raiders were led by standout senior forward Izzy Lamparty with 30 points and 7 rebounds. Alexis Giles added 18 points, 12 of them in the Raiders first half.



“After hitting the first few shots it definitely boosted my confidence and I felt a lot better,” Giles remarked. “It made it easier to take shots. And everyone else was making shots, so that helps.”



With the Raiders only holding a 10-7 lead midway through the first quarter, they erupted for a 26-0 run to end the first period and ending with just 15 seconds remaining before halftime. The Raiders led 18-7 at the end of the first quarter and held a 36-9 lead at the intermission.



“That was a nice stretch for us once we figured things out a little bit. East Palestine is an amazingly good team. They are really talented with a ton of great players, and coach Franklin does a terrific job and he has built that program into one of the best in the area. That showed how hard we played against them. When you play that hard against someone that tells them how much respect you have for them,” Fishel remarked.



The Bulldogs showed a lot spirit to start the second half with a 6-0 run before the Raiders regained control of the game. The Raiders would go on hold a 53-19 lead at the end of the third quarter, and then outscore the Bulldogs 17-6 in the final frame.



“There wasn’t any x and o strategy. It was we have to play with some pride,” Franklin described his halftime talk. “Our community rallied behind this team, our school district, and our fan base. We wanted to play for pride in the second half. I told them I didn’t care about the scoreboard right now. Let’s just play for pride and go out like the winners that we are. And I feel like they did that.”



Franklin added, “We have never won a league championship at East Palestine in girls basketball. We brought some excitement back to our community. It gave our younger kids, especially our junior high kids, that weren’t maybe sure about playing basketball, now have a new spark and interest. Hopefully, we can feed off this as a program and keep it going.”



“This was important for just playing as a team, working together, and getting better every game. This game definitely helps boost our confidence,” Giles explained the importance of the win for the Raiders.