Raider All American! South Range’s Johnson named to elite United Soccer Coaches list

Johnson helped lead the Raiders to a Final Four appearance behind 22 goals and a school-record 27 assists

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The accolades continue to pour in for South Range senior soccer standout Canaan Johnson.

Last month, he was named 1st Team All State, and Wednesday, Johnson joined an elite group as a High School All American.

He was among 131 players that were honored by United Soccer Coaches, which included 72 boys, 59 girls.

Johnson finished the season with 22 goals and a school-record 27 assists. The Raiders (19-3) advanced to the State Semifinals and finished the year as Northeast 8 Champions, District Champions, and Regional Champions.

Johnson was also named “Mr. Youngstown” by the Youngstown District Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association, given to the best overall player in the Youngstown District regardless of graduating class or division.

For the complete list of All Americans, click here.

