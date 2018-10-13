Quickness & Defense; Strengths of Beaver Local girls team

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) - Beaver Local defeated Steubenville, 50-45, in the opening round of the tournament before falling to New Philadelphia. Beaver Local fell from a 16 win team in 2017 to a 12 win team last year. The Lady Beavers will have to replace three seniors including Kiarra Taylor, the team's point guard. However, Jenna Ricardo and Madison Cline both return after being named to the District 5 all-star team one year ago.

At a Glance

HEAD COACH: Stephanie Coie

2017-18 RECORD: 12-12

2017-18 POSTSEASON: Lost to New Philadelphia, 71-36, in East 2 Sectional Final

KEY LOSSES

Kiarra Taylor

Strengths

With the departure of Kiarra Taylor - Madison Ours, Emily Monte and Riley Britt will most likely share the point guard position this season. Coie says, "Everyone has to contribute this year for us to be successful. Our strengths will be our quickness and our defense. This is a very unselfish team that wants each to be successful."

Points of Concern

Replacing Kiarra Taylor - the team's point guard - will be a big void for the Beavers this season. Coach Coie also states, "Rebounding and handling ball pressure will be key to this year's success".

Schedule

Nov. 23 – Carrollton, 7:15

Dec. 1 – East Liverpool, 2:15

Dec. 6 – at Salem, 7:15

Dec. 10 – Indian Creek, 7:15

Dec. 13 – at Buckeye Local, 7:15

Dec. 17 – Edison, 7:15

Dec. 20 – at John Marshall, 7:15

Dec. 22 – Crestview, 3:15

Jan. 3 – at Oak Glen, 7:15

Jan. 5 – Brooke, 3

Jan. 7 – at Indian Creek, 7:15

Jan. 10 – Buckeye Local, 7:15

Jan. 12 – at Union Local, 4:15

Jan. 14 – at Edison, 7:15

Jan. 17 – at East Liverpool, 7:15

Jan. 22 – Wheeling Central Catholic, 7:15

Jan. 26 – OVAC (Buckeye 8 Championship), 6

Jan. 28 – Harrison Central, 7:15

Jan. 31 – Oak Glen, 7:15

Feb. 4 – OVAC, 7:15

Feb. 7 – OVAC, 7:15

Feb. 11 – at Lisbon, 6:45