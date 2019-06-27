Quick grab: Browns fans snatch up training camp tickets in less than an hour

That first group of practices will take place between July 25th and August 2nd

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – It took less than one hour today for Cleveland Browns’ fans to snatch up the first allotment of free training camp tickets.

The second group of practices will run from August 5th-August 21st. Tickets will become available at 10am on July 10th.

The Browns will host the annual Orange and Brown scrimmage on Saturday August 3rd from 4-6PM. Tickets cost $5 with proceeds benefitting the Cleveland Browns Foundation.