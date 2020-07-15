Question marks surround Columbiana’s offense; loss of Cross & company

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, the Clippers opened with a 1-3 mark – playing all four games against teams who advanced to week 11 – before finishing the season by winning six straight. This year, they’re matched against the same schedule. Can the Clippers begin better in 2020?

They’ll be without six First-Team All-League competitors which includes their quarterback Jake Cross.

2019 Record: 7-3 (5-1), 2nd place in EOAC

Head Coach: Bob Spaite, 27th season at Columbiana (179-97)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 34.0 (8th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 14.6 (7th in Area)

Returning Starters

Offense: 1

Defense: 4

What you need to know about Columbiana’s offense

-The Clippers said good-bye to their All-League signal caller Jake Cross (1929 yards, 14 TDs; 661 rushing yards, 9 TDs) and to their top two receivers Chase Franken (32 catches, 619 yards) and Joey Bable (28 receptions, 336 yards) along with six of their linemen (Cody Miller, Nate Davis, Mike Cobbin, Steve Debone, Quenton Cross, Tyler Zigotti).

Lots of questions surrounding the offense. One of the Clippers’ main playmakers is back in the form of Xathon Cross. Number 6 returns for his senior season after catching 28 passes for 365 yards and a team-high 6 touchdowns. Senior fullback Brady Dixon is back also. Up front, Columbiana will have a pair of seniors in John Chmura and Jake Kamperman both returning.

In 2019, the offense averaged 34 points per game. That was the sixth year in a row that the Clippers have been able to average over 27 points per contest.

What you need to know about Columbiana’s defense

-The defense will have to replace linemen Cody Miller (91 tackles, 9 QB sacks) and Quenton Cross along with linebackers Jack Carney (108 tackles) and Jake Cross (83 tackles, 7 QB sacks) as well as defensive backs Hunter Zentner (80 tackles, 2 INTs), Chase Franken (2 INTs) and Joey Bable (2 INTs).

Returning will be Jake Kampermand and John Chmura along the line as well as Brady Dixon (37 tackles) and Chandler Parrish (51 tackles) at linebacker and Xathon Cross (2 INTs) in the secondary.

Columbiana’s Key Player(s)

-Senior Xathon Cross continued to impress as a junior. He hauled in 28 passes for 13 yards per reception (6 TDs). The year prior, he caught 19 balls for an average of 19.2 yards (2 TDs). Cross has also picked off 5 passes over the last two years

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – Manchester

Sept. 4 – at McDonald

Sept. 11 – Springfield

Sept. 18 – at Southern

Sept. 25 – at Leetonia

Oct. 2 – at United

Oct. 9 – at Brookfield

Oct. 16 – Wellsville

Oct. 23 – Lisbon

Oct. 30 – East Palestine

The Big game on the schedule

-It’s a murderer’s row of schedules. Manchester, McDonald, Springfield and Brookfield – 4 playoff teams – in their non-conference schedule. The Clippers open against last year’s EOAC champion Southern as their first league game on September 18. Multiple big games on the slate.

Since 2010, Clippers’ 1000-yard passer

2019: Jake Cross – 1929 yards, 14 TDs

2018: Jake Cross – 2025 yards, 14 TDs

2017: Jake Cross – 1351 yards, 15 TDs

2016: Mitch Davidson – 1636 yards, 19 TDs

2015: Mitch Davidson – 2735 yards, 30 TDs

2014: Mitch Davidson – 2180 yards, 25 TDs

2013: Mitch Davidson – 1182 yards, 10 TDs

2011: Austin Barbato – 1014 yards, 8 TDs

2010: Austin Barbato – 1061 yards, 5 TDs