YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms are heading to the USHL Clark Cup Playoffs after clinching a playoff spot Saturday night with a 2-0 win over the Chicago Steel.

The Phantoms opened the scoring late in the first period when Stiven Sardarian scored from a tight angle near the goal line to make it 1-0.

The goal was Sardarian’s eighth of the year.

That would be the lone goal of the period.

The score would remain that way until late in the second period when with under a minute to go, Adam Ingram scored his 25th of the season to double the Phantoms lead to 2-0.

The win also assures Youngstown home ice advantage in the first round.