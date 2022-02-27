YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s Indoor Track and Field team grabbed their sixth-straight Horizon League championship on Sunday.

Watch the video above to hear from the Penguins.

YSU topped an 11 team field and outscored second place Milwaukee 211 to 124.

It is the women’s 11th indoor championship.

Youngstown East product Jahniya Bowers had an outstanding weekend, taking first place in the 60m dash with a time of 7.33 seconds and 200m dash at 24.41.

Louisville native Morgan Cole also captured two titles, winning the 3K with a time of 9:51.81 which was over four seconds better than second place.

She also captured 5K title with a time of 17:01.13.