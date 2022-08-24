SAN DIEGO (AP) – Cal Quantrill shut down his former team through seven brilliant innings, All-Star José Ramírez homered in consecutive at-bats and the Cleveland Guardians beat the San Diego Padres 7-0.



Rookie Oscar Gonzalez also homered for the AL Central-leading Guardians. Cleveland swept the two-game set and won the season series 3-1.



Quantrill improved to 10-5. He was pitching at Petco Park for the first time since he was acquired by Cleveland in the nine-player trade that sent Mike Clevinger to San Diego at the trade deadline in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Blake Snell took the loss.