CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Cal Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at home, improving to 14-0 in his career at Progressive Field after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Quantrill was in danger of his unblemished run at home ending before Miller’s shot off Daniel Lynch capped Cleveland’s five-run fifth.

Quantrill’s 14-game winning streak is the longest in the ballpark’s history.

It also matches the longest unbeaten streak for a pitcher in any ballpark since 1901. José Ramírez drove in two runs and Amed Rosario had three hits for Cleveland.