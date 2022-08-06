CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Cal Quantrill pitches six scoreless innings and Amed Rosario had a two-run single, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-1 victory over the AL West-leading Houston Astros.

All-Star José Ramírez added two hits and an RBI, and Andres Gimenez and Myles Straw had two hits apiece.

The Guardians pulled within 1 1/2 games of first-place Minnesota in the AL Central with the combined six-hitter.

Quantrill struck out four with a lone walk, extending his winning streak to four and remaining undefeated at Progressive Field.

The Astros have the second-best record in the AL, one game behind the Yankees, and are off to a franchise-best 70-39 start.