CLEVELAND (AP) – Cal Quantrill stayed unbeaten at home, Owen Miller drove in two runs and the Cleveland Guardians got back to .500 with a 6-3 win over the Texas Rangers in the first game of a rain-delayed doubleheader.



Quantrill is 7-0 in 20 career starts at Progressive Field.

He’s the only AL pitcher to make at least 15 home starts and not lose over the past two seasons.



Miller hit a two-run single in the third off Jon Gray. Rangers rookie outfielder Steele Walker homered for his first hit in the majors.



Despite a scatter-shot schedule, Cleveland has won six of seven and evened its record for the first time since May 14.