CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Cal Quantrill combined with three relievers for a one-hitter, rookie center fielder Will Benson made a pair of terrific leaping catches at the wall and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1.

Ramón Urias singled in the second inning off Quantrill for the Orioles’ only hit.

Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer and Steven Kwan had a two-run double for Cleveland.

Quantrill worked six innings and extended his career-best winning streak to seven.

He is 12-0 in 39 career games at Progressive Field and has gone 31 straight home starts without a loss, the second-longest streak in MLB history behind Kenny Rogers’ 38 from 1997-2000.

Trevor Stephan, James Karinchak and closer Emmanuel Clase completed the gem with one inning apiece.