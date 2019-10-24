Quality over quantity: The Six-class struggle for Pennsylvania playoffs

It’s a predicament that the PIAA faces as it doesn’t seem to be getting better

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – This Friday marks the beginning of the 31st Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) football playoffs. The excitement will build to a crescendo over the course of a three-day weekend in Chocolate Town from December 5th through the 7th.

Some of the usual suspects are expected to make the trip. Over much of the past two decades, Southern Columbia has ruled Pennsylvania football. Winning the title for the 9th time last year and an incredible eight times in the last 17 years – the Tigers are the odds-on favorite to win the state crown again this December.

Recently, there’s been a number of teams who’ve had great success including Archbishop Wood (5 championships since 2011), Saint Joseph’s Prep out of Philadelphia – who’s won 4 titles in the past six years – and Cathedral Prep who’s brought home each of the last three Class 4A championships to Erie.

Since the playoff field expanded in 2016, growing the playoff format from four classifications to six, it’s been very difficult to find that happy medium of a competitive balance. This goes beyond the tireless efforts of some of the public schools seeking asylum from private and preparatory schools (House Bill 1600). There’s always been a struggle to find worthy representation from each classification (due in part to the unbalance of population) dating back to the four division framework. The thought was this would alleviate-having teams compete against other schools who had twice the enrollment. This would increase the number of teams who could vie for title contention. However, this move allowed more teams into the post-season field and watered down the early rounds of tournament play.

Quantity over quality? Teams who had won minimal games (or any) have qualified for the playoffs. An in-depth look at the state of the Pennsylvania playoffs gave me a startling view.

In the six classifications a year ago, over 325 teams played district playoff games. Fifty-five had losing records when the post-season began. The year prior, it was 49 teams who entered the tournament field with a losing mark.

Looking at other states, in West Virginia last year there was not one team who advanced to the post-season with a losing record (only 3 classifications).

In Ohio, there are 7 divisions with 32 in each (224 teams qualify). Over the last 3 years, there were only 2 teams who advanced to week 11 with a losing record (2017 – Cincinnati Moeller & Warren JFK).

Let’s not kid ourselves, it should be an achievement to make the post-season. A team which wins once or twice in a year should not be permitted to play a post-season game. In Pennsylvania, that’s possible. It’s been done in the past and it’ll be done in the future. What is the regular season for in this instance? I’m unsure what the answer truly is. Should teams have to have at least a .500-record? In college football, a team must have as many wins against Division I FBS schools as they have losses to qualify for a bowl game. I believe a change like this should happen. In a perfect world – if the top two or four schools from each classification in a district met the qualifications they’d advance. If not, the schools that did would receive a bye.

Another aspect is the safety of the game. To ask in some cases for a student-athlete to play 16 games in a season (which includes early post-season contests that pit schools with drastically different winning percentages) – one has to ask, is it about the safety or about the profit which could be made?

Winning in Crisis

In 2018, losing teams in playoffs by classification

4A – 14 of 54 teams had losing records (25.9%)

6A – 10 of 56 teams had losing records (17.9%)

5A – 10 of 60 teams had losing records (16.7%)

1A – 8 of 50 teams had losing records (16.0%)

2A – 7 of 57 teams had losing records (12.3%)

3A – 6 of 53 teams had losing records (11.3%)

In 2018, winning teams in playoffs by classification

3A – 41 of 53 teams had winning records (77.3%)

1A – 38 of 50 teams had winning records (76.0%)

2A – 41 of 57 teams had winning records (71.9%)

5A – 42 of 60 teams had winning records (70.0%)

6A – 39 of 56 teams had winning records (69.6%)

4A – 35 of 54 teams had winning records (64.8%)

In 2017, losing teams in playoffs by classification

1A – 14

3A – 12

5A – 9

2A – 5

4A – 5

6A – 4

So I ask you, should the excitement of playoff football be reserved for those who met the criteria of competing for a state championship? Or should we continue to open the door for every athlete to be a part of this exciting time in high school athletics?