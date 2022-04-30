GREENFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem Quaker’s baseball team scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to knock off the South Range Raiders 4-3 in non-conference action Saturday afternoon to improve to 13-3 on the season. The Raiders fall to 11-2 on the year.



The victory marked the Quakers’ twelve straight victories and their fifth of the week. Something that has been accomplished by solid starting pitching and defense, along with clutch hitting.



“I don’t know how many high school teams have a pitching staff that can go through five straight days with five different starting pitchers and has that many good arms,” Quakers coach Mike DeBarr said. “Our pitchers go right at people, so we play good defense behind them because we know the ball is going to be in play. And offensively, we have been on a roll for a couple of weeks now.”



The Quakers entered the seventh inning with the game tied at 3-3 when junior right fielder Jackson Johnson led the frame off with a single that landed just inside the left-field foul line. Following a two-out walk by Carson Rhodes, and stolen bases by both, the Quakers had runners on second and third. That’s when the Quakers’ senior first baseman Corey Riesen smacked a hard grounder to second that looked to be the final out. But the ball came up on the Raiders defender and bounced off his glove allowing Johnson to come home with the game-winning run.



“That’s baseball. It happens,” Raiders coach Jim Hanek remarked. “It was moving along the ground and it kind of kicked up on him and got on the heel of the glove. That is his first (error) of the season.”



The Quakers starting senior pitcher Brock Young tossed a complete-game six-hitter, striking out eight batters and only issuing one free pass. He would also help his own cause by recording an RBI single in the second inning to bring home the Quakers’ first run.



“My fastball was working early on in the count and I was trying to pound the zone,” Young said. “I think I only had seventeen balls (called), which is a pretty good accomplishment. I got them swinging a little bit.”



“That was probably the best I have seen him in a couple of years as far as efficiency strike-wise. He went right at them. He trusted his defense and that is what we want our pitchers to do,” DeBarr added.



The Quakers increased their advantage in the sixth inning when third baseman Gavin Wilms hit a single to center, followed by a double to left-center by Rhodes to lead off the inning. Then, coach DeBarr called on pinch-hitter Hunter Carlisle to bat for Riesen. Carlson would deliver with a single to center to plate both Wilms and Rhodes to push the Quakers’ lead to 3-0.



Johnson, Wilms, and Rhodes would each collect two hits in the game for the Quakers with both Johnson and Rhodes hitting doubles. Carlisle would record two RBIs while Young had the other RBI in the game.



The Raiders would answer with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the contest. Corey Penick would reach on an error, followed by an infield single by Logan Cormell. A one-out walk to Dylan Dominguez would then load the bases full of Raiders. Stevie Rohan would bring Penick home on an RBI groundout and Billy Skripac beat out an infield grounder to chase Cormell home. However, the throw to first on Skripac’s groundout caromed off the first baseman’s glove, allowing Dominguez to race home with the tying score.



The Raiders used a pitcher-by-committee approach in the game with junior Joey Aey just throwing three innings to start the contest. Following Aey, Luke Gehring, Logan Baxter, Penick, and Dominguez each pitched just one inning in relief with Dominguez suffering the loss.



“We wanted all of our pitchers to get work and the game plan was pre-set. It was pre-set to run it by committee. I was proud of my staff, I thought they did a nice job. And defensively we made a lot of good plays with the one miscue at the end there,” Hanek said.



Cormell led the Raiders with two hits with Rohan and Skripac each recording an RBI. All six of the Raiders’ hits were singles.



The Quakers look to keep their streak going Wednesday when they host the Louisville Leopards. The Raiders look to bounce back Monday when they play Struthers at Cene Park.